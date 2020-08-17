Duterte to rights advocates: Apply in funeral services, other jobs

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday went on the offensive once again against human rights advocates, telling them to find other jobs, for keeping count of the people killed in his administration's drug war.

"Every day. Every day, you see drug cases -- either [suspects] busted, arrested, killed -- and running into millions ang amount. Makita ninyo sa inyong television," Duterte said in a late night public briefing.

"Napaka-torpe nitong human rights. Ano ang ano ninyo, magbilang lang ng patay? Eh p*******a, maglipat ng lang kayo ng trabaho. 'Wag sa human rights, punerarya. Ganiyan lang naman trabaho ninyo," he said.

"It should be something, like, you also do a campaign around the Philippines, warning the citizens about being killed, about being slaughtered if they do drugs. 'Yan ang tama na gawa ninyo," he said.

"Then if they are killed despite, or in spite of you educating them, then you can always investigate and file cases."

Duterte also said that most drug traffickers "are not from the Philippines."

"I cannot pinpoint. Sometimes it comes from China, Malaysia, sometimes dito ginawa...basta ang akin, shabu is shabu is shabu. I do not, 'di ako nag-aano kung saan galing," he said.

Local and international human rights experts have criticized the Duterte administration for its stance on addressing national security threats and illegal drugs, saying it has led to serious human rights violations, including the killing of more than 8,00 people during the government's drug war, based on official figures.

The murder of over 200 human rights defenders, legal professionals, journalists and trade unionists in connection with their work were also linked to the government.

Malacañang has dismissed the claims.