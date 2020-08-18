Duque belies PhilHealth lost P154B to anomalies, COA says otherwise



MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday denied that the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) lost some P154 billion to fraudulent schemes.

Duque submitted to the Senate Committee of the Whole a certification from the Commission on Audit (COA) showing that the state-run insurance firm did not lose the said sum.

"There is no such thing as a P154-billion loss," Duque told senators in his opening statement, noting that this has been clarified in last year's Senate investigation.

"Our data shows that benefit payments were regularly and systematically released to those whose complete requirements were submitted," he said.

Some hospitals were not given reimbursements because of their failure to submit necessary requirements, he said.

But COA Director Cleotilde Tuazon said that state auditors have been issuing "disclaimer opinions", instead of clearances for PhilHealth.

"Ever since po, yan ang problema namin sa kanila... PhilHealth refused to give us documents. They also did not give us full access of the system," she said.

"Late na nila binibigay sa amin, tapos na yung audit process namin," she said.

PhilHealth also paid several claims without giving COA the corresponding documents to prove that the fund was disbursed to legitimate hospitals or patients, Tuazon said.

"Hindi sila nagsa-submit ng mga documents na magsu-support sa contracts they entered into," she said, without giving the amount at stake.

Duque - who has been in the PhilHealth board since 2001 - was accused of being the "godfather" of the PhilHealth mafia that is allegedly behind anomalies, including the ghost dialysis scandal and the procurement of purportedly overpriced equipment for the agency.

Duque denied the allegations, saying these are "absolutely malicious" and "without basis."