DOH is now looking for medical graduates to serve as deputized physicians

MANILA - The Department of Health on Tuesday announced it is accepting applications for deputized physicians.

In a Facebook post, the DOH said it is looking for medical graduates to serve as deputized physicians to help in the country's continuing battle against COVID-19.

In order to be considered for the position, the applicant must be a Filipino graduate of a medical education program and must have completed a one year post-graduate internship program.

He or she must have yet to take or pass the Physician Licensure Examination, or must have not taken the exam more than twice.

The successful applicants will be assigned at primary care facilities or temporary isolation facilities.

They will be hired for three months, under Contract of Service, and may be renewed when needed.

Duty hours will not exceed 8 hours per day, to complete 40 hours per week. The guidelines prohibit straight duty for 24 hours.

The monthly salary amounts to P38,463.50 (less applicable tax), plus other benefits, the DOH said.

Interested applicants are advised to refer to this link for more information or send an email to [email protected]

Back in April, the government approved the "limited practice" of medicine graduates yet to obtain their license in efforts to control the spread of the new coronavirus disease.

The Philippines has logged nearly 170,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, of which, almost 54,000 are active.