Bayanihan E-skwela: Robredo's video series to help in distance learning shift

Actor Enchong Dee gives tips on how teachers can produce video lessons for their students, who will be learning at home as the education system adjusts to a new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Screengrab from BAYANIHAN e-SKWELA video on YouTube.

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo has launched an online video series that aims to help teachers and parents in the shift to distance learning as the country's education system shifts to new modes of instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, "Bayanihan E-skwela," includes videos that provide insights from academic experts on the changes in the education system as well as tips on teaching and assisting learners from different grade levels.

The videos are posted on the "Bayanihan E-skwela" YouTube channel, which was launched last Sunday, and on its Facebook page.

On her radio show, Robredo said her team plans to release around 20 to 24 videos before the end of August.

"Instructional video siya para sa mga teachers at saka sa magulang para tulungan silang mahanda iyong sarili sa blended learning ng DepEd (Department of Education)," she said.

(These are instructional videos for our teachers and parents, to help them prepare themselves for the Department of Education's blended learning.)

The videos were produced with the help of volunteer faculty members from the College of Education of the University of the Philippines (UP), UP College of Music, and the UP Integrated School, as well as students from the UP Special Education Area and teachers from Culiat Elementary School in Quezon City.

In one video, social media personality Saab Magalona gives tips on reading. Screengrab from BAYANIHAN e-SKWELA video on YouTube.

Robredo said the project was a real "bayanihan" effort as educators, artists, and video producers collaborated in creating the videos.

"Excited tayo kasi talagang bayanihan, talagang bayanihan itong project na ito," she said.

(We're excited because this project is really a bayanihan.)

As of this writing, 7 videos have been published on the "Bayanihan E-skwela" YouTube channel.

One video features actress Janine Gutierrez giving advice in helping elementary school learners with their reading, while another shows Enchong Dee giving tips to teachers on making video lessons.

In the coming school year, students are set to learn through printed and digital modules, online platforms, radio, and television as in-person classes remain suspended due to the continuing threat of COVID-19.

Classes in public schools are scheduled to start on October 5 while private schools are allowed to begin earlier.