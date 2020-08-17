Home  >  News

Angeles City Hall temporarily closed for COVID-19 disinfection, contact tracing

Gracie Rutao, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2020 02:27 AM

ANGELES CITY - The Angeles City Hall and some of its offices were temporarily closed on Monday to give way for disinfection and contact tracing.

City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said the offices will be closed until further notice.

The following offices will remain open:

  • City Social Welfare and Development Office
  • Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office
  • City Health Office 
  • City Engineers Office 
  • Environmental Management System 
  • Angeles City Command Center 
  • City Security Unit 
  • CENRO
  • City Information Office 

As of Monday, Angeles City has confirmed 159 COVID-19 patients, 70 of whom have recovered, while 10 others died.

The remaining 79 are still active cases or recovering.

