28 LGBT groups in Davao City receive livelihood support from local gov't

MANILA - Members of 28 LGBT groups in Davao City received livelihood support from the city government as part of its "Rainbow Mag Negosyo Ta 'Day" program, the city information office said Tuesday.

The city allotted P8.4 million for the 840 beneficiaries of the program. Members are offered loans at a maximum amount of P10,000 each.

The program started in October 2019 and has been extending assistance by batches. On Monday, the local government extended assistance to the program's 15th batch.

Norman Baloro, the focal person for the program, said "Rainbow Mag Negosyo Ta 'Day"is similar to the "Mag Negosyo Ta 'Day" program for women, which aims to give beneficiaries extra income and training.

Baloro said the loan is payable in 24 months, with zero interest. Beneficiaries can start paying their loans two months after receiving the money.

The beneficiaries will undergo a two-day mandatory training on sustainable livelihood.

According to Baloro, those who have received the financial support have already started their own small businesses like sari-sari stores, rice retailing, and beauty salons.