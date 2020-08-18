25 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 9,933

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) climbed to 9,933 on Tuesday as 25 additional cases were reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,347, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 5,860 of those infected have recovered, while 726 have succumbed to the disease.

The DFA reported 16 new recoveries and no new fatality on Tuesday.

On this last day of MECQ in Manila, the DFA reports no new COVID-19 fatalities among Filipino nationals abroad. Meanwhile, 25 new cases and 16 new recoveries were recorded in the Middle East/ Africa and the Asia and the Pacific. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/KgcaQXnpYx — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 18, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 358 in the Asia Pacific, 492 in Europe, 2,338 in the Middle East and Africa, and 159 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 169,213 people. The tally includes 2,687 deaths, 112,861 recoveries and 53,665 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News