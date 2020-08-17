20 juvenile sea turtles returned to sea in Isabela

Around 20 juvenile sea turtles were returned to the sea in the coastal town of Dinapigue, Isabela on Monday, as environment officials continue to release animals in Cagayan Valley back to their habitats.

According to Federico Cauilan Jr., community environment and natural resources (CENRO) officer, the hatchlings came from a batch of eggs found along the shore in Palanan town, Isabela several months ago.

These eggs were relocated to an undisclosed area for safekeeping before they were released in the village of Digumased in Dinapigue.

In a video taken by the employee of CENRO Palanan, the small sea turtle can be seen running after one another towards the water. To keep them on their path, the sea turtles were guided by CENRO workers.

"The turtles are among the most abundant but are still considered vulnerable because there are few places in which they will nest. Sightings of sea turtles indicate a healthy marine ecosystem within the Northern Sierra Madre Natural Park," said Racquel Caldez, information officer of the provincial environment and natural resources office.

"The release of the turtles aims to instill the importance of protecting endangered species and to boost the population and promote environmental protection," added Cauilan.

In the last 2 weeks, Cagayan Valley environment officials also set free 3 serpent eagles, 2 Brahminy kites, an endangered Asian giant softshell turtle, and a Philippine North Hawk-eagle in different secured locations.

Some of the eagles were rescued from residents who kept them as pets.