MANILA — The camp of expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. on Thursday said it would be bringing his expulsion to the Supreme Court, citing alleged irregularities in the proceedings of the House of Representatives panel that investigated him.

Teves' lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said they were still studying their available remedies following the House's decision to remove his client from the chamber, saying they were wading "uncharted waters" to deal with an "unprecedented move."

"We're going to the Supreme Court, definitely po. Pinag-aaralan lang po namin na kung anong korte po sapagkat unprecedented po ito. This is the first time under the Constitution ay may na-expel na kaanib o miyembro ng mababang kapulungan," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(We are still studying which court we would be taking our case as this is unprecedented. This is the first time under the Constitution that a member of the House of Representatives was expelled.)

Topacio also said that his client, more than being stripped of his powers as a lawmaker, was "saddened" by the disenfranchisement of his constituents in Negros Oriental's third district, who would no longer have someone representing them in Congress.

"Nalulungkot siya sapagkat mawawalan po ng kinatawan iyong distrito niya sa Negros Oriental, iyon talagang inihalal ng mga botante niya na kumatawan sa kanila sa mababang kapulungan. Iyon po ang mabigat diyan," he added.

(He is saddened by the fact that his district would lose a representative that they duly voted to represent them in the House. That is heavy.)

As of writing, House Speaker Martin Romualdez continues to be the caretaker of Teves' district.

TEVES INFORMED OF EXPULSION

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Thursday formally informed Teves of his expulsion, after 265 of his colleagues voted to kick him out of office for "abandonment of public office" and "indecent behavior" on social media.

Secretary General Reginald Velasco wrote him a letter officially informing him of the House's adoption of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges' recommendation, which was approved in the chamber's second plenary session Wednesday evening.

As if to emphasize the point, the letter no longer carried the usual honorific used in the salutation of every official document to lawmakers. Teves was merely addressed as "Mister" instead of the usual "Honorable."

"This was already received by his office just a few minutes ago," Velasco said.

POLITICAL ASYLUM 'MOST INTERESTING'

The House ethics panel had cited 3 grounds for Teves' expulsion, the first of which was his pursuit of political asylum in Timor-Leste.

The panel considered his application for asylum overseas as "abandonment of public office," which Velasco said was the most "interesting" of the grounds.

"First time ito na isang political official, incumbent, nag-apply for political asylum. Wala pang nangyaring [ganyan] sa buong history natin," Velasco said.

(This is the first time that any political official, an incumbent at that, had applied for political asylum. No such thing has ever happened before in our entire history.)

For his part, Teves' party-mate Rizal 1st District Rep. Michael John Duavit Duavit explained it really was the ex-lawmaker's absence from the House that did him in.

"If he had come home, he could have been dancing in less than his underwear I think he would probably would not have been expelled." Duavit said.

The House ethics panel had cited Teves' social media videos showing the expelled lawmaker dancing while wearing only his underwear.

Teves is facing a string of murder charges for his supposed involvement in various killings in Negros Oriental, including the March 4 assassination of his political nemesis former governor Roel Degamo.

Earlier in August, he was also designated as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council for allegedly operating the "Teves Terrorist Group" operating out of Negros Oriental.

—With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

