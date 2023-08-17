A farm worker walks at a paddy field to recover and plant rice seedlings at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos, Laguna on July 19, 2023. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA - The implementing rules and regulations for Republic Act 11953 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which condones the around P58 billion debt of over 600,000 farmers is expected to be ahead of schedule next month, according to Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

He told the House Committee on Appropriations during DAR’s budget hearing on Thursday that the committee organized by the Presidential Agrarian Reform Council has started drafting the IRR. The law took effect last July 24.

"They have already started to convene last Monday. In fact, even the TWG (technical working group) have convened already, and we intend to finish the IRR by September 10 and present it to the President by September 12 or September 13. So we will be able to finish this ahead of time,” Estrella said.

ACT Teachers Party List Representative France Castro noted that based on the data they gathered, several agrarian reform beneficiaries were forced to sell or pawn their farmland due to huge debts. She urged DAR to consider in the IRR assistance to farmers in recovering these lands.

"Sa aming data, almost 90 percent pwedeng naibenta na, naisanla, baon na sa utang ang magsasaka. Kumbaga balewala ang batas natin kung sakali. Kaya dapat maisama din natin sa IRR na mabawi ng magsasaka ang lupang sinasaka,” she said.

Estrella ordered the committee and the technical working group to consult key agrarian reform communities for inputs to the IRR.

CARP BENEFICIARIES

The President is eyeing to include overseas Filipino workers, who no longer plan to work abroad in the list of potential beneficiaries for agricultural land distribution under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, according to Estrella.

Republic Act 6657 does not include OFWs in the list. Section 40 of the law states that landless war veterans and veterans of military campaigns, their surviving spouses and orphans, retirees of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), returnees, surrenderees, and similar beneficiaries shall be given due consideration in the disposition of agricultural lands of public domain. The law also mandates DAR to assist graduates of agricultural schools, who are landless, in their desire to own and till agricultural lands.

"In one of our cabinet meetings, the President mentioned, ang sabi niya, “Sec. Estrella, baka pwede natin magawan ng paraan na ‘yung mga OFW na ayaw nang bumalik sa abroad… kung pwede isali natin.” “One way, Mr. President,” sabi ko, “is amending RA 6657”. But then again, I think that will be a tall order at this present time. Another way to do it, is if we could perhaps talk to the President and he could issue an executive officer so that the OFWs will be included in the priority list,” he told lawmakers.

For now, DAR said it is still in the process of validating how much unused agricultural lands are available for distribution. Initial estimates pegged it at 52,000 hectares.

“Ilan ang nabigyan na qualified farmers from Executive Order 75?” Gabriela Party List Rep. Arlene Brosas asked. EO 75 issued by former President Rodrigo Duterte directs all government agencies to identify government-owned land suitable for agriculture for distribution to qualified beneficiaries.

“Wala pa ho, to my knowledge, in our administration. They are saying in the previous administration na mayroon. But I still have to validate it,” Estrella replied.

"The Department of Agrarian Reform will be venturing into an honest to goodness digitalization program so that we can once and for all update our data… It will take a year. Kasi kailangan din talagang mag-validate ng husto. Hindi lang single validation ‘yan eh,” he added.

The House panel terminated on Thursday the hearing for the proposed P9.39-billion budget for DAR next year.

