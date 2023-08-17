Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A Quezon City court has junked the syndicated and large-scale illegal recruitment case against former broadcaster Jay Sonza.

In its ruling, the QC Regional Trial Court branch 100 said that Sonza's case was “dismissed provisionally” after the complainants failed to show up during the court's hearings.

The court said that Sonza couldl be released from detention if he had no other pending cases.

Sonza was arrested last July 18 on his way to board a flight to Hong Kong at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after immigration officials discovered that there was a pending estafa case against him.

The Bureau of Immigration eventually detained him when an active warrant for syndicated and large-scale illegal recruitment was found against him.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera said Sonza still had pending libel and estafa cases.

"Tinitingnan pa namin yung 11 counts for estafa... Sa Branch 77, may kasong libel... Kung makapagpiyansa siya at ma-verify na walang pending case, susundin natin ang utos ng korte kung may bababa pong release order," Bustinera said.

(We are looking at 11 counts for estafa against him. There is also a libel case. If he can post bail and we can verify that there is not other pending case, we will follow any court order for his release.)

— Report from Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News