MANILA — House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro on Thursday flagged the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for having 10 undersecretaries and 20 assistant secretaries.

Castro raised the issue during the agency's budget briefing for 2024 before the House Appropriations Committee.

"Yes, there are 10 usecs and there are 20 asecs. We are currently in the process of streamlining some more and we seek the indulgence of the Office of the President and our good congresswoman. We are in the process of realigning the functions of the department," DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

Castro noted the DSWD appeared to have more assistant secretaries and undersecretaries than the bigger Department of Education (DepEd).

"Napakalaki nitong executives dahil kung akong titingin, mas magandang maibigay natin ang pondo para doon sa talagang nasa ground na magtatrabaho, yung mga social worker," she added.

(It would be better to allocate funds for these executives to those who are working on the ground, the social workers.)

Gatchalian said the DSWD was studying streamlining its operations.

"But let me also point out that in the family of departments, DSWD has one of the largest bureaucracy to manage. We have 34,000 employees as we ," Gatchalian said.

"And it also manages probably one of the largest pagdating sa MOOE (maintenance and other operating expenses) and grants. And we run multiple programs in the department. Yes, we are working on streamlining," he continued.

CONTRACTUAL WORKERS

Castro also flagged the agency for having the largest number of contractual workers.

Gatchalian admitted this and said they were working with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on this matter.

"In fact that is one of the pressing issues that we went to work with noong pumasok kami sa departamento. If I’m not mistaken, around 65 percent of our… a big chunk of our employees are contract of service and we sympathize with them," Gatchalian said.

"We continue to make representations with the Department of Budget and Management to see to it so that we can be accorded and allotted more regular positions so we can make sure those hardworking employees become regular employees of the department," he said.