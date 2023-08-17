DSWD admits P3,000 'food stamp' not enough

Beneficiaries use the electronic benefit transfer cards during the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp program kick-off activity at the Don Bosco Youth Center in Tondo, Manila on July 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas said Thursday the P3,000 food stamp credit for the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) new project was too low.

"Maari bang malaman anong batayan ng P3,000 kasi sa taas ng presyo ng bilihin, sa totoo lang di naman sasapat yung P3,000. Maaaring tumagal lang ito ng 2 linggo sa isang pamilya," Brosas said at the agency's budget briefing at the House Appropriations Committee.



(May we know the basis for the P3,000 credit? Given the high prices of goods, this may not be enough and could last for only 2 weeks.)

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian acknowledged it was not enough but this was what the government could afford.

"Alam po namin hindi kakasya ang pondo, ang food credits na binibigay natin pero ang layunin natin is merely supplemental, tulungan natin ho sila. Pero hindi ho natin kakayanin dahil sa limited resources na ibigay yung buong amount sa kanila," Gatchalian explained.

(The food credits are not enough, but our goal is merely supplemental, just to help them. We cannot give them the full amount because of limited resources.)

Gatchalian said the DSWD came up with the amount of food credits based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which defined food-poor as those which earn less than P8,000 a month.

