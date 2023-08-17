MANILA — Some 204,000 permanent government positions remain vacant, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) said Thursday.

During the commission's budget hearing, CSC told the House Committee on Appropriations that as of June 30, some 110,339 posts—or more than half of the total vacancies—were in national government agencies.

Vacancies were also reported in local government units with 65,867, government-owned and controlled corporations with 12,131, state universities and colleges with 7,959, and local water districts with 7,758.

Zamboanga Sibugay First District Rep. Wilter Palma questioned the volume of government vacancies given that some 2 million Filipinos were jobless.

“May I know why? Because we keep on saying you have to create jobs, and here we are, among the bureaucracy itself, you have 204,000 unfilled positions,” Palma asked during CSC’s budget hearing.

CSC chairperson Karlo Nograles attributed some of the vacancies to leadership changers after the 2022 polls, particularly in the local government units.

"We leave it up to the heads of agencies and their respective HRs to fill those positions… There has always been that challenge, may unfilled positions pa rin po," Nograles said.

(There are still unfilled positions.)

Nograles also cited other factors, such as the delayed publishing of vacant posts and the inadequate qualification of some applicants, including the absence of civil service eligibility.

Asked if government departments with massive vacancies could be sanctioned, Nograles said they could only be cited for indirect contempt.

"But we don’t really use that unless halimbawa hindi sila sumusunod ‘pag may desisyon ang Civil Service… As far as filling up positions is concerned, we can only nudge," he said.

(But we don't really use that unless they don't abide with the CSC's decisions.)

But Nograles noted that enacting bills seeking to create a Human Resource Management Officer position in every local government would help expedite the filling of job vacancies.

“Minsan ang tendency, pagpalit ng bagong administrasyon sa local government units, palit na naman ng tao, so learning curve na naman.... Every three years lang ‘yan. So by the time na matutunan niya, eleksyon ulit, tapos baka mapalitan ulit," he told reporters.

(There tends to be a new learning curve among HR officers whenever there are leadership changes in local government units. And that happens every three years. So by the time the HR officers are fully accustomed to their jobs, they run the risk of being replaced after elections.)

"But if you have a permanent HR officer, 'yung institutional knowledge, ‘yung know-how, nandyan, tuloy-tuloy. So hindi na papalit-palit ng HR officer sa local government units,” the official added.

(But if you have a permanent HR officer, the institutional knowledge and know-how would remain. Local government units no longer need to frequently change HR officers.)

Based on CSC data, the government has 1.75 million permanent employees, 221,325 non-career personnel, and 832,812 job order and contractual employees.

