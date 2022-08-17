Sen. Grace Poe tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Grace Poe during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, August 16, 2022. Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Grace Poe has tested positive for COVID-19, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced Wednesday during the chamber's plenary session.

"Ma'am, please get well soon from your COVID-19. We pray in Senate that you stay safe and that you can hurdle this. I'm sure you will do well," Zubiri said.

Poe is the fourth senator who caught COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Imee Marcos, and Cynthia Villar were earlier infected with the virus.

The Senate last week announced it would tighten its health and security protocols starting Aug. 15, following the COVID-19 infection of some senators.

The new policy would last for three weeks, Zubiri had said.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News