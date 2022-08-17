Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,892 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Wednesday, bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,840,943.

Active cases stood at 35,190, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,744,669.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said active cases have been on a decline for the fourth straight day.

Forty-six new deaths were also reported, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,173.

This is the fifth straight day that there are more than 40 new deaths, Guido noted.

Of the additional infections reported during the day, 846 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.



The Philippines' first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

During the week of Aug. 8-14, the country tallied 28,008 new COVID-19 cases, or an average of 4,001 infections per day, according to a DOH bulletin.

That was the highest number of cases logged in a single week since the period of Feb. 7-13 this year when 28,280 were reported, said the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Severe and critical patients reached 822 during the same week.

Some 72 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17 million have received their booster shots.

RELATED VIDEO