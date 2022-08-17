Magnitude 5.1 quake hits Surigao del Norte

This Phivolcs photo shows the epicenter of magnitude 5.1 earthquake

MANILA — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Surigao del Norte on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic quake, which struck around 5:35 p.m. at a depth of 129 kilometers, was located 2 kilometers southwest of Socorro town.

Instrumental Intensity 1 was recorded in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte and in Surigao City.

Phivolcs' initial bulletin said that aftershocks and damage to structures are not expected.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire roiled by earthquakes and volcanoes.

In late July, a magnitude 7 earthquake rattled vast swaths of Luzon, damaging hundreds of houses and structures, and left at least 11 dead.

FROM THE ARCHIVES