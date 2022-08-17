Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over parts of northern and Central Luzon as a low pressure area off Cagayan province enhances the southwest monsoon or habagat, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

Rains over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Aurora, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino at Nueva Vizcaya are expected due to the habagat, according to PAGASA.

As of 3 p.m., the LPA was spotted at 250 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

It has a low chance of becoming a storm, the weather agency said.

It will move northwest and enhance the southwest monsoon.

Another low pressure area will enter the Philippine area of responsibility Thursday in the southern part of the country, but it is also expected to dissipate.