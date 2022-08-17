House elects chairpersons to more committees

MANILA - Former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco returned to the chamber's Committee on Energy as the House of Representatives continued Wednesday to reorganize its panels under the 19th Congress.

Aside from electing Velasco, who is Marinduque Rep., as chair of the Energy Committee, the House during its plenary session also named the following to head certain committees:

Pangasinan 3rd District Rep. Rachel Arenas, for the Foreign Affairs Committee

Batanes Rep. Ciriaco Gato, for the Committee on Health

Navotas Rep. Tobias Reynald Tiangco, for the Committee on Information and Communications Technology

Fifty-eight of the 64 committees in the lower chamber of Congress now have chairpersons.

Pangasinan 5th District Rep. Ramon Guico, meantime, has been designated as head of the contingent of the House of Representatives to the Commission on Appointments.

On Tuesday, PBA Party List Rep. Margarita Nograles said that most of the committees in the House have been organized and are now ready to work.

"As of yesterday, out of the 64 standing committees in the House of Representatives, 54 have already been designated with a chairperson. Sixty-four of these committees have already been given memberships also. And out of the 16 special committees, 12 of them already have their respective chairpersons as of yesterday," Nograles said in a press conference.

