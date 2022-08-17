Central Visayas logs 300 new dengue cases in a week

CEBU — The Department of Health in Central Visayas logged over 300 new dengue cases in a week, its latest bulletin confirmed.

The health department's latest statistics show that there are now 11,475 dengue cases in the whole region from January to August, 372 cases higher than the cases logged last week.

Only one death was noted, bringing the mortalities in the region to 72.

Cebu province still leads with the most number of cases at 4,457 and 27 deaths, while Cebu City comes second with 2,087 cases and 25 deaths.

Cebu City recently launched anti-dengue measures in schools to curb the continuous upward trend of dengue infections, especially as classes will start next week.

As part of their Brigada Eskwela this year, Cebu City barangay health workers were tasked to visit elementary and high schools within the city to place larvicides in areas susceptible to mosquito breeding.

Classrooms with curtains were also placed with chemicals known to ward off mosquitoes.

The city also acquired insecticide treated nets which will be installed in the windows of the classrooms.

All these are part of a directive included in the city’s all-out war against dengue called "Denguerra," which was launched last June.

Meanwhile, Bohol comes in third with 1,759 cases but has no recorded deaths. Lapu-lapu City has the fourth spot with 1,254 cases and 10 deaths, followed by Negros Oriental with 1,203 cases and 6 deaths.

Mandaue City only has 625 cases and 4 deaths, while Siquijor noted no changes since last week with 90 cases and zero deaths.

The health department earlier attributed the increase in cases to the rainy season where stored stagnant water becomes a breeding site for the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

DOH reiterated its 4-S method to fight off dengue: Search and destroy larvae, Seek early consultation, Self-protect and Support spraying.

—report from Annie Perez

