MANILA - The Bangsamoro government has committed to finish legislating its electoral code this year to give ample time to prepare for the 2025 elections in the autonomous region, an official said Wednesday.

The region's first regular election was originally slated this year, but it was moved to 2025 after the Bangsamoro leadership said that some of its programs and plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have already the commitment. They are very confident that they will pass the (BARMM) election code before 2022 (ends). Meaning, mas uunahin nila ang election code to give way for the preparations,” Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a virtual press conference.

“We have to prepare for the 2025 elections… Mayroon na po itong draft… at kayang-kaya nilang ipasa in due time,” he said.

While the BARMM elected governors, vice governors and congressional representatives during the elections last May, the region has yet to choose members of its parliament.

Once members of the BARMM's 80-member legislature are elected, the chamber will then choose the region's chief minister.

Aside from its election code, the BARMM is also working to pass its own local government code, revenue code and indigenous peoples code, Galvez said.