Barangay worker arrested for illegal sale of dogs for slaughter

A barangay worker was arrested by elements of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Bulacan for the illegal sale of dogs bound for slaughter.

PNP-CIDG operatives arrested Hernando Polintan, a barangay utility worker for San Nicolas, Bulakan, in an entrapment operation in coordination with the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF).

Bulacan CIDG chief Major Ardie Bagaman said Polintan was selling the dogs for as little as P1,500 per head.

Police rescued 12 live dogs from the suspect, one motorcycle used to transport them, and the marked money used in the entrapment.

The dogs have been taken to AKF's facility where they await rehoming.

Polintan faces charges of violating RA 10631 or the Animal Welfare Act of 2017.