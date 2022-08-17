6 PH hospitals earn international recognition: DOH

The Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City on April 3, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Six hospitals in the Philippines received awards from global health organizations for providing quality medical services, according to the Department of Health.

The World Stroke Organization granted "diamond status" to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center and Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in the second quarter of 2022, the agency said.

The Northern Mindanao Medical Center, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, and Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center also obtained "gold status," it added.

The WSO is a global organization focused on stroke with around 3,000 individuals and 90 society members that span across the globe. It represents over 55,000 stroke specialists in clinical, research, and community settings.

The award-giving body follows a tiering system that is based on a hospital’s performance against various measures.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Heart Center was given for the third time a "diamond level," the highest conferred recognition by the Accreditation Canada International for its "exemplary performance".

The institution evaluates hospitals and health-care facilities based on quality, safety, risk management, and ethics of medical support services.

"Our health-care institutions do not simply serve our kababayans. They do so with world-class services and top-notch care and dedication. It makes the realization of the Universal Health Care Act for every Juan and Juana more evident," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

"This further proves the commitment of the department, together with its partner hospitals to providing quality health-care service to the Filipino people. We thank each one of our homegrown institutions and health-care workers for their exemplary delivery of service and care," she added.

RELATED VIDEO