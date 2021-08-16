A health worker prepares as residents queue to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Friday. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines' study into mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccine brands will "hopefully" begin this month, the head of the country's vaccine expert panel said Tuesday.

The Philippine Society of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology will conduct the study, said Dr. Nina Gloriani.

Another vaccine brand has expressed interest in joining the 5 other COVID-19 jabs that will be studied, she added.

"Although di pa natin nakikita ang modification to the protocol, may isa pang gustong sumali na bakuna para ma-test...This August hopefully," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Although we have yet to see the modification to the protocol, another vaccine wanted to join the test.)

As for booster shots, Gloriani said a longer interval between doses of the same brand would be better.

"Una, meron tayong limitation in vaccine supplies. Gusto natin mabigyan ng bakuna ang mas maraming tao for herd protection," she said.

(First of all, we have a limitation in vaccine supplies. We want to vaccinate as many people as we can for herd protection.)

"'Wag tayo magmadali sa pagbu-boost kasi 'pag too soon, tataas din agad (ang protection) pero bababa din. Mas maganda yung mas mahaba ang interval. We will recommend kung kakailanganin talaga ang third dose, meaning the same brand, baka mga 6 months to 1 year (interval) pa."

(Let's not be hasty because if we receive a booster too soon, our protection will increase but it will also decline immediately. It's better to have a longer interval. We will recommend if we really need a third dose, meaning the same brand, a 6-month to 1-year interval.)

The Department of Health earlier said booster jabs would be against state policy as these have yet to be recommended by the country's vaccine expert panel or all-experts group.

The Quezon City government has filed charges against 2 persons who reportedly received unauthorized booster shots after full vaccination against COVID-19, even as millions of others have yet to be inoculated because of limited supply.