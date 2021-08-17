Caloocan City residents booked online receive their dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Notre Dame of Greater Manila vaccination site on Aug. 16, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was "okay" with Filipinos who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19—a departure from his previous threats of arrest against those who shun the inoculation drive.

Duterte said the government "cannot arrest" unvaccinated people if they leave their homes, and that he "cannot enforce totally a rule" prohibiting them from going out.

"Kayong mga ayaw magpabakuna, okay lang sa akin. Ganito ‘yan eh, ideally talagang... what would we say, pilitin ng gobyerno, but this is a democracy," Duterte said in a taped speech that aired in the wee hours of Tuesday.

(Those of you who do not want to get vaccines, it's okay with me. It's like this, ideally what we would say or do is the government will force you, but this is a democracy.)

"Demokrasya ‘to and it’s different in other countries. In other countries, Saudi Arabia, ‘pag sinabing sara, sara lahat. But Saudi Arabia is not the kind of setup that we have," he added.

(This is a democracy and it's different in other countries. In other countries, Saudi Arabia, when they say closed, everything is closed. But Saudi Arabia is not the kind of setup that we have.)

Duterte in June said he would order the arrest of people who refuse to get COVID-19 shots, or have them injected instead with anti-parasite drug ivermectin.

"Itong ayaw magpabakuna, kayong ayaw magpabakuna, ang ipapabakuna ko sa inyo 'yung bakuna sa baboy, 'yung ivermectin, 'yun ang ibakuna ko sa kanila. Ang titigas ng ulo," the President had said in a late night speech.

"Don't get me wrong. There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency. Kung ayaw mong magpabakuna, ipaaresto kita," he added.

(You who do not want to be vaccinated, I will have you vaccinated with ivermectin. You are really stubborn. Don't get me wrong. There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency. If you don't want to get vaccinated, I will have you arrested.)

Last July 28, the President also said barangay officials should monitor the inoculation status of residents and bar unvaccinated people from going outside their houses.

Malacañang has denied that the President's remarks could be blamed for the chaos that hit several vaccination sites last week, when some of the thousands who lined up wrongly thought they would not get cash aid or would be barred from leaving their homes if they remained unvaccinated.

With some 1.7 million coronavirus infections and around 30,000 deaths, the Philippines is battling one of Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. At least 12.5 million people have been fully immunized so far.