MAYNILA — Binanatan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Commission on Audit (COA) sa proseso nito ng paglalabas ng audit reports ukol sa paggamit ng mga ahensiya ng gobyerno ng COVID-19 funds noong 2020.

Partikular na dinepensahan ni Duterte ang Department of Health (DOH), na pinuna ng COA dahil sa "deficiency" sa paggasta nito ng higit sa P60 bilyong pondo sa pandemya.

"Stop that flagging, goddamn it. You make a report, do not flag. Do not publish it, because it will condemn the agency or the person that you are flagging," ani Duterte.

Sabi ng Pangulo, napagbibintangan kasi ng katiwalian ang mga ahensiyang pinupuna ng COA.

"'Wag naman, sige kayo, flag nang flag, flag nang flag. Tapos wala namang napreso, wala namang lahat. And yet you know that when you flag, there is already a taint of corruption by perception. Alam ninyong emergency ito. It is a matter of life and death. You have to understand and give it a little elbow room to move," ani Duterte.

Utos pa ni Duterte, dedmahin na lang ang COA, tutal ay wala naman daw nangyayari sa mga ulat nito.

"'Wag mong sundin yang COA. COA-COA, wala namang mangyari diyan. 'Yan ang ayaw ko eh, 'yang flagging flagging," sabi ni Duterte.

Ang COA ay isang constitutional body, at ang kapangyarihan nito ay galing mismo sa Saligang Batas upang mapanatili ang pagiging independent.

Matipid ang sagot ng COA sa banat ni Duterte.

"COA publishes the Annual and other Audit Reports only in our website for transparency purposes," anila.

Pero mga mambabatas at sari-saring grupo ang mismong dumepensa sa ahensiya, na minamandatong suriin maigi ang paggasta sa pondo ng mga Pilipino.

"I disagree with that because we have responsibility. The Constitution says public office is public trust. So therefore clearly, everybody is responsible. Whenever we spend public funds, kailangan malaman ng taumbayan, saan 'yan ginastos, papaano ang procedure o tama ba," ani Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez.

"The president is out of line in publicly castigating the COA which is just performing its mandate and responsibility to the people and the Constitution. They should not be cowed by intimidating statements even coming from the chief executive. In fact they should proceed with more vigor, courage and independence," ani Sen. Ping Lacson.

Paliwanag naman ng Palasyo, hindi haharangin ng Pangulo ang anumang imbestigasyon hinggil sa puna ng COA.

—Ulat ni Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News