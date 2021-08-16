Commuters ride a jeep with plastic barriers in Pasay City on March 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Requiring air purifiers for public utility vehicles will be "cumbersome" for drivers, the head of the country's vaccine expert panel said Tuesday.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia last week signed a memorandum ordering all public utility drivers and conductors to have portable air purifiers "at all times during their trips."

The Cebu provincial government on Monday night deferred the implementation of the order.

There is no evidence yet that portable air purifiers filter particles such as the coronavirus, said Dr. Nina Gloriani.

"To require it sa ating jeepney drivers, medyo mahal siya tsaka di pa natin nadedetermine ang effectiveness niya dito sa atin. Medyo cumbersome, medyo hindi parang madaling gamitin. We do not know exactly how it helps," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(To require it from our jeepney drivers, it's costly and we've yet to determine its effectiveness here. It's cumbersome, and hard to use.)

"Siguro ang danger dyan yung complacency. Akala niya meron na siyang proteksyon. Kung di yan napalitan, di naman yan maglalast forever, ang mahal pa."

(The danger here is complacency. People will think they have protection. If it's not replaced--it doesn't last forever and it's costly.)

Air purifiers that have HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters may work against bacteria in a certain space, Gloriani added.

"Maliliit masyado ang particles ng coronavirus or viruses for that matter," she said.

(The particles of coronavirus, or viruses for that matter, are too small.)

Thousands of PUV drivers have been struggling to make ends meet after their income was significantly reduced due to the limited number of passengers allowed to ride a vehicle to curb the transmission of the virus in jeeps, buses, and taxis.