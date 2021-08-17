MANILA - One in every 3 Filipinos consume at least 6 alcoholic drinks in a single event, a Department of Health survey released Tuesday.

Of the 3,087 Filipino adults polled through a mobile survey, 33.1 percent "reported drinking six or more drinks in a single drinking occasion," according to the study conducted in January 2021.

"Alcohol use was higher in men compared to women, with 51.4 percent of men and 28.9 percent of women reporting current drinking use," the DOH said.

Filipino men were also found to consume more alcohol compared to women, with 43.2 percent of respondents reporting "higher rates of heavy drinking occasions," it said.

OTHER UNHEALTHY PRACTICES

More men also smoked tobacco with 1 in every 10 adult Filipino males saying they consume these cigars "on a daily basis," the DOH said.

In terms of diet, 90 percent of respondents "reported consuming less than the recommended five servings of fruits or vegetables on a daily basis," the study showed.

"Less than 1 percent reported consuming neither fruits nor vegetables daily," it said.

"Dietary salt intake was high with 60.2 percent reporting that they always or often added salt in some form when cooking or preparing foods," it said.

The study also found that 39.5 percent of Filipinos "always or often added salt or salty sauces to their food before eating," while a third of adult Filipinos "reported always or often eating processed foods high in salt."



"Overall, 1 in 10 adults Filipinos reported receiving a clinical diagnosis of raised blood sugar or diabetes," the DOH said.

Nearly half of the respondents of 49.2 percent "were currently under diabetes medication," while 54.5 percent "were currently on medications to control their hypertension," it said.

"Results of the study will provide the DOH supplementary national data in addressing non-communicable diseases in the country even as we make health services more available and responsive to more people and move towards Universal Health Care," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a statement.

The DOH has also launched a mobile survey on how Filipinos stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

