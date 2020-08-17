WATCH: Locsin carries paralyzed girl from Lebanon

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Monday welcomed 386 repatriated overseas Filipinos from Lebanon at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal III in Pasay City.

Locsin also personally assisted a mother and child, carrying in his arms the paralyzed girl while they were looking for a seat.

He then took to social media to share his experience.

“One OFW carried a little girl without soft skeleton; she was draped like a rag doll on her mother’s arms; I took the child; she weighed like an angel must; and led the mother to the best seat available and gave her back. We got them home," Locsin wrote in reply to a tweet.

Locsin also became emotional as he hailed President Rodrigo Duterte during a welcome ceremony for the repatriates.