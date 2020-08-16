The ANC Brief: Jobless

According to a survey, around half of Filipino adults are jobless. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Masked man

The total cases of COVID-19 in the country is now at 161,253. Experts from UP predict the number will hit 200,000 by end of this month. Meanwhile, controversial lawyer Larry Gadon went viral for wearing a mask improperly. He said he does not believe face masks can prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

New record

The UP experts also suggested an extension of the MECQ. Economists disagreed with this. A Social Weather Station (SWS) survey said 45.5 percent of adults are jobless, a new record. This translates to 27.3 million adults without jobs. Meanwhile, the Metro Manila Council met Sunday night to decide on the lockdown in the metropolis. President Duterte is also scheduled to address the nation today to make an announcement of new quarantine protocols.

"Mafia"

The House of Representatives will continue its probe into alleged anomalies in PhilHealth today. Six PhilHealth regional officers filed leaves amid a probe of agency. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the six are not members of a supposed "mafia" in the agency. PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica said some hospitals are in cahoots with rogue officers in PhilHealth.

Sharing the road

Government and bicycle advocates have started a road-sharing program on EDSA with one lane dedicated to bikers. But they note that infrastructure for protected bike lanes is still wanting. Government plans to put up a bike lane network around Metro Manila worth P1 billion.

Drink up

From soju bombs to soju mojitos, these mixed drinks show you how to play bartender at home while bingeing on Korean food and K-drama.