Several individuals in Cebu City cockfight event charged for violating quarantine protocols

Several individuals were charged for violating quarantine protocols in Cebu City. Photo courtesy of Amper Campaña, Sunstar Cebu.

CEBU CITY - Several individuals were charged for violating quarantine protocols in Cebu City by taking part in a cockfight on Sunday.

Sunstar Cebu photographer Amper Campaña posted photos of several men watching a cockfight in Sitio Tumoy in Barangay Ermita.

Five were arrested and 14 others were positively identified through investigation.

They were charged for violating the city ordinance on quarantine protocols which has a fine of P1,500 and imprisonment of up to thirty days. They will also be charged for illegal gambling.

“They thought we would stop because we are on an extended GCQ, but no,” said Police Capt. Alvin Llamedo, chief the Carbon Police Station.

Barangay Ermita chairman Mark Miral admitted that they overlooked this event because they had limited manpower on a Sunday. But he has now instructed his tanods to monitor the area.

Miral is also ready to explain the incident to the local government, and the Department of Interior and Local Government.

An operation to identify the rest of the persons in the photos is also underway, Llamedo said.