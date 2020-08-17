PhilHealth says no 'hard evidence' yet of corruption

MANILA — The state health insurance said Monday there was no “hard evidence” yet that its officials were involved in fraudulent activities, as claimed by whistleblowers in a Senate hearing.

PhilHealth earlier sacked employees who colluded with some hospitals and doctors over fraudulent claims. Cases have also been filed against them, said agency spokesperson Dr. Shirley Domingo.

“We already said there is insurance fraud. Matagal na po namin iyang ina-address (we have long been addressing that),” she told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.



“Pero as to collusion with employees, wala pa tayong hard evidence on that,” she added.

(But as to collusion with employees, we don’t have hard evidence on that yet.)

Whistleblowers in a Senate hearing this month had accused PhilHealth officials of repeatedly approving fund release to favored hospitals and overpriced procurements, and pocketing P15 billion from state coffers.

The state health insurer last week suspended its advance deposits for hospitals. This will not directly affect PhilHealth members who need medical coverage, Domingo said.

“The effect is on the hospitals na may problem sa financial liquidity nila (which have a problem with their financial liquidity),” she said. “We hope to be able to address all the issues within 2 weeks.”



PhilHealth is also planning a reorganization this year, said its spokesperson.