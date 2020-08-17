More infectious coronavirus variant found in Philippines: experts

Market-goers wear face shields as they shop for goods at the Galas Public Market in Quezon City on Aug. 16, 2020, amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - A genetic variation of the novel coronavirus that infects human cells more readily than the original type that emerged in China has been found in the Philippines, Filipino researchers said.

The Philippine Genome Center said it detected in July the G614 variant "in a small sample of positive cases" in Quezon City.



"Although this information confirms the presence of G614 in the Philippines, we note that all the samples tested were from Quezon City and may not represent the mutational landscape for the whole country," it said in a bulletin released Aug. 13.

Prof. Cynthia Saloma, executive director of the Philippine Genome Center, said the G614 strain was originally from Europe. It is different from the D614 strain that originated from Wuhan, China.

They first found the new strain in samples around June.

"Noong tiningnan natin 'yung mga bagong samples natin noong June and July, nakita namin na mayroon kaming 2 samples noong June na G na, nag-G na siya," Saloma told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"In the beginning, ang D, worldwide ito ah, 'yung D sa beginning, up to March, April, marami pa. Pero noong May na, practically it is overwhelmingly dominating the entire world, itong G na ito," she added.

Although more infectious, Saloma said their is no evidence yet that it causes more severe symptoms.

"Kailangan talaga, careful tayong lahat kasi for some reason, parang may competitive advantage itong strain na ito na para siyang nag-dominate around the world, mas infectious. Although, hindi naman any more severe at kahit 'yung hospital stay nung patients, hindi naman mas mahaba kung ganitong strain," she explained.

Saloma disclosed that a project sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology will be undertaken to "sequence about 900 samples from the entire Philippines" to determine the mutational landscape of the SARS-CoV-2, which is causing the COVID-19.

Foreign researchers earlier said the variant has become the dominant strain worldwide. The new variant makes a change in the "spike" protein that protrudes from the surface of the virus, which it uses to invade and infect human cells.

"I think the data is showing that there is a single mutation that actually makes the virus be able to replicate better, and maybe have high viral loads," Anthony Fauci, the United States's top infectious disease specialist, who wasn't involved in the research, commented to Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and Duke University in North Carolina earlier partnered with the University of Sheffield's COVID-19 Genomics UK research group to analyze genome samples published on GISAID, an international resource for sharing genome sequences.

They studied the data of 999 British patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and observed that those with the variant had more viral particles in them, but without this changing the severity of their disease.

Laboratory experiments meanwhile showed that the variant is 3 to 6 times more capable of infecting human cells.

"It seems likely that it's a fitter virus," said Erica Ollmann Saphire, who carried out one of the experiments at La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

There is however no evidence yet that the variant is deadlier than its earlier iteration, said Dr. Edsel Salvaña, a clinical associate professor at the Philippine General Hospital.

"Kailangan pa nating mas lalong paigtingin iyong ating mga preventive measures," said Salvaña, who is also director of University of the Philippines-Manila's Institute of Molecular Biology.

The Philippines as of Monday confirmed 164,474 cases of COVID-19, of which, 49,034 are still active.

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse