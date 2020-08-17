LOOK: Duterte shares meal with family as rumors of failing health swirl

President Rodrigo Duterte dines with his family in Davao City, Aug. 17, 2020. Sen. Bong Go

MANILA--A photo of President Rodrigo Duterte sharing a meal with his family was uploaded on Facebook on Monday as rumors of his failing health swirled.

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go posted a photo of the President with his partner, Honeylet Avanceña, and their daughter Kitty holding a younger child. Avanceña is seen showing today's Manila Bulletin newspaper.

The photo was released following rumors that President Duterte flew to Singapore over the weekend, supposedly to seek medical attention.

Malacañang, however, denied this, saying the President was in Davao City.

"Nilinaw ko po sa isang statement kahapon na fake news po iyong pag-alis ng Pilipinas ng ating Presidente," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday.

"Nananatili po siya sa Davao, hindi po siya umaalis ng Pilipinas and his health is fine," he added.

Presidential Security Group commander Col. Jesus Durante III also denied the rumored Singapore trip.

"Andito kami sa Davao. Mamaya makikita niyo, mag-address siya. Regular naman yun," he told ABS-CBN News in a phone call.

(We are here in Davao. You will see him later. He will have his regular address.)

Duterte was last seen in the public eye on Aug. 10, when he delivered a public address.

He is set to address the Filipino nation anew on Monday night.