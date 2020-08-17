'Kung gusto ko, aalis ako': Duterte denies secret travel amid Singapore trip rumors

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he does not need to keep his travels abroad a secret, following rumors that he flew to Singapore over the weekend, supposedly to seek medical attention.

"Alam mo, kung gusto ko umalis, aalis ako. I do not have to keep a secret because I will not be using any government funds," he said in public briefing aired late evening. "I'm under no obligation to travel in secret and not tell you, the republic, at all."

Duterte adamantly said that he's also "a citizen of this country" and his right to travel is guaranteed.

"If guaranteed sa inyo, guaranteed din sa akin. I do not have to hide it. So stop this nonsense about me going to Singapore, I said, if at all."

"Wala kayong pakialam kung gusto kong pumunta."

Reports of Duterte's medical treatment swirled after Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press conference that the 75-year-old Chief Executive is in "perpetual isolation."

To disprove the rumors, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go posted a photo of the President with his partner, Honeylet Avanceña, and their daughter Kitty holding a younger child. Avanceña is seen showing Monday's Manila Bulletin newspaper.

Public speculation about Duterte's health also rose after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who has been in public briefings with the Presidents, tested again positive for COVID-19, prompting Cabinet members to stay in isolation for 2 weeks.