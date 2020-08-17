'Highly unlikely' for Misuari to be liable over arrested Abu leader: Palace

Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari and Abu Sayyaf leader Anduljihad "Idang" Susukan. File

MANILA - It is “highly unlikely” that Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari will face charges supposedly for coddling Abu Sayyaf leader Anduljihad "Idang" Susukan ahead of the latter’s arrest, Malacañang said Monday.

"Hindi po nahuli si Susukan dahil tinatago ni Nur Misuari. Parang hindi po ganun," Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

(Susukan was not arrested because he was coddled by Nur Misuari. It didn't seem to be the case.)

"Parang he really arranged for authorities will apprehend Susukan in his residence on that given day,” he added.

(Apparently, he really arranged for authorities will apprehend Susukan in his residence on that given day.)

"Ang alam ko po ay he (Misuari) arranged for the surrender. So, in terms of criminal liability, medyo highly unlikely po kasi he really arranged for Susukan to surrender,” Roque said of Misuari.

(What I know is Misuari arranged for the surrender of Susukan. So, in terms of criminal liability, it is a bit highly unlikely.)

Susukan, who is facing at least 30 arrest warrants for murder and various crimes, was turned over to authorities at Misuari's residence in Davao City last Thursday, according to Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa.

The terror group leader went to Davao City, which is President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown, to seek medical attention. This prompted the police to negotiate the surrender with Misuari, Gamboa had said.

Roque also belied rumors that Duterte met with Misuari on Sunday.