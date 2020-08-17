Duque to virtually participate in Senate probe after exposure to COVID-19 positive official

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III attends a House hearing on August 28, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Monday confirmed that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III would virtually participate in the chamber's investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth).

Duque, along with other Cabinet members, had to be isolated after the Interior Secretary contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) over the weekend.

"He (Duque) has sent word to me that he will attend virtually," Sotto told reporters in a text message.

Prior to the Health chief's confirmation, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said that being in quarantine is "not an excuse" to skip the hearing on the alleged overpricing of equipment in PhilHealth.

"Being possibly exposed to the virus is not an acceptable excuse as far as the Senate is concerned," Lacson said in a separate text message.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros earlier said that Duque's participation in investigations were crucial as the Health chief has "institutional memory of the leadership."

Duque, who also served as the Health secretary of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, either headed the state-run insurance agency or was part of its board since 2001.