DFA reports 12 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now over 9,900

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) climbed to 9,908 on Monday as 12 additional cases were reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,338 however, are currently being treated for the disease as 5,844 of those infected have recovered, while 726 have succumbed to it.

The DFA reported 2 new recoveries and one fatality on Monday.

17 August 2020



Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 352 in the Asia Pacific, 492 in Europe, 2,335 in the Middle East and Africa, and 159 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 164,474 people. The tally includes 2,681 deaths, 112,759 recoveries and 49,034 active cases.

