'Dami na namang disappointed': Sotto twits Duterte critics after proof of life photo

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III holds a virtual press conference with Senate beat reporters on July 27, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Senate President Vicente 'Tito' Sotto III on Monday ribbed administration critics after a photo of President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City was uploaded on social media shortly after rumors circulated that the chief executive went abroad for medical treatment.

Hours after questions on Duterte's health and whereabouts went around, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go posted a picture of the 75-year-old President dining with his family in Davao City.

"Dami na namang disappointed," Sotto told reporters in a text message.

(A lot of people must be disappointed again.)

"Bakit ba gustong gusto nila na may masamang mangyari sa gobyerno? Hirap na hirap na tayo, ganyan pa sila!" he said.

(Why do they keep on wishing that something bad happens to the government? We are in very hard times and they are still like that!)

Sotto also downplayed observations that Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. became emotional in an event earlier in the day due to alleged bad news about the President's health.

"Men who turn emotional and shed tears are usually sincere, compassionate, loving and usually handsome!" Sotto said in jest.

Reports of Duterte's medical treatment swirled after Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press conference that the 75-year-old chief executive is in "perpetual isolation."

"'Yung mga hindi English Major sa college, huwag nang gumagamit ng heavy words," the Senate President said, without naming officials.

Concerns about the President's health resurfaced this week after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Cabinet members to stay in isolation for 2 weeks.