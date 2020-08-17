CHED to colleges: 'Kung di handa, wag magbukas'

MANILA - The Commission on Higher Education is urging colleges and universities to review their preparedness before opening the school year as elementary and secondary schools earlier delayed class opening.

Colleges and universities are not required to further revise and delay their academic school year opening, CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera earlier said. This was because higher education falls under the Republic Act No. 7722, known also as the CHED law, which allows colleges and universities to exercise academic freedom, such as opening of classes.

"Sinasabihan namin paulit-ulit 'yung mga pamantasan na i-review 'yung level of preparation nila. Kung di sila handa, wag silang magbukas," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We've reminded them again and again to review their level of preparation. If they're not prepared, they should not open.)

"Inuulit ko ang abiso at utos sa mga pamantasan na i-review continuously iyong preparedness niyo, kung di pa handa, wag pipilitin dahil kawawa ang mag estudyante, kawawa ang guro."

(Again, I advise and order universities to review their preparedness. If you're not prepared, don't push it because students and teachers will suffer.)

The commission is looking into how miscellaneous fees collected by private schools can be used for flexible learning as the country continued to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, De Vera said.

"Gumawa kami ng listahan kung ano 'yung gastusin sa flexible learning na pwedeng gamitin ng private schools 'yung existing miscellaneous fees nila," he said.

(We made a list of the cost of flexible learning that private schools can fund using their existing miscellaneous fee.)

"Ang requirement lang kailangan kausapin ang estudyante, magulang at ipaliwanag paano gagamitin ang miscellaneous fee na kinokolekta regularly."

(The only requirement is universities will need to discuss to students and their parents how the fee will be used.)

The agency, meantime, has released to universities its stipend for the 1st semester of 2019-2020 and is awaiting funds for the 2nd semester from the budget department, De Vera said.

"Yung last tranche ng tertiary education subsidy para sa katatapos na semester ay nirequest na namin sa DBM. Pag dinownload ng DBM sa CHED, siguro pinakamatagal na yung 2 linggo nandyan na sa eskwelahan," he said.

(The last tranche of tertiary education subsidy for the previous semester has been requested from the DBM. Once the DBM downloads it to CHED, the longest it will take is 2 weeks to reach the schools.)

"Humihingi kami ng pagunawa sa mga estudyante dahil tinamaan talaga ng COVID."

(We ask patience from the students as operations were affected by COVID.)