Brewing storm to bring rains over Luzon: PAGASA

MANILA — A brewing storm or low pressure area will dump rains over some parts of Luzon on Monday, said the state weather bureau.

The weather disturbance was 160 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan at 4 a.m. It has a 50 percent chance of intensifying into a tropical depression in 36 hours and will be named Helen, said PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.

Until early Tuesday, the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Cordilleras, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon regions, and Quezon province, said PAGASA.

Residents in these areas should watch out for potential floods and landslides, said the weather agency.

PAGASA said it might raise storm signals over some provinces in northern Luzon, which may be whipped by 30 to 60 kph winds that could disrupt sea travel.

The rainy season is expected to peak until September, said Aurelio.

Another LPA west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan fizzled out late Sunday, he said.

