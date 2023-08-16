UP Diliman, UPLB grads top 1st food technology board exams

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Wednesday that 453 out of 1,133 takers passed the Food Technologists Licensure Examination given this month.

Dominic Castro Panaligan of the University of the Philippines Diliman placed first with an 87.25 percent score rating.

Ma. Christina Romabiles Ilano of UP Los Baños and Jose Gabriel Lugue Luna of UP Diliman tied for second place with a rating of 86.75.

UP Diliman was also named top performing school with a 100 percent passing rate.

Here is the full list of successful examinees.

