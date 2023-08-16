Home  >  News

UP Diliman, UPLB grads top 1st food technology board exams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2023 07:35 PM

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Wednesday that 453 out of 1,133 takers passed the Food Technologists Licensure Examination given this month.

Dominic Castro Panaligan of the University of the Philippines Diliman placed first with an 87.25 percent score rating.

Ma. Christina Romabiles Ilano of UP Los Baños and Jose Gabriel Lugue Luna of UP Diliman tied for second place with a rating of 86.75.

UP Diliman was also named top performing school with a 100 percent passing rate.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/life/08/16/prc-1.jpg
https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/life/08/16/prc-2.jpg
 

Here is the full list of successful examinees.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  PRC   Professional Regulation Commission   Food Technologists Licensure Examination   food tech   exam results   board exam  