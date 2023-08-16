Coroners place candles at a shallow grave found by the Public Information Unit of Cavite Police Provincial Office (PIU Cavite PPO) and Imus City Police Station (Imus CPS) inside the Jade Residences Subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on February 28, 2023. John Martin Salilig positively identified the remains of his missing brother 24-year old Adamson University Chemical Engineering student John Matthew Salilig. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

LAGUNA — Three other suspects in the John Matthew Salilig hazing case who surrendered in July to the National Bureau of Investigation were arraigned at a Biñan court Wednesday morning.

Ryan Ray Camangyan alias “Snoop”, Aron James Cruz alias “Bones”, and Ralph Benjamin Tan alias “Scottie” have entered a ”not guilty plea.” The 3 accused attended the hearing through a video conference.

John Matthew was the chemical engineering student who died after attending the welcoming rites of the Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity Adamson Chapter in February.

The 24-year-old was buried by frat members in a vacant lot in Imus, Cavite.

"'Yung ibang akusado like si Ryan Fontanilla and si Christian Cruz, na-defer 'yung arraignment nila kasi may pending motion for reconsideration," said Atty. Victor Dalanao Jr. of the prosecution.

"Dun sa mga at-large pag naaresto same din ma-arraign sila and then magkakaroon ng trial ulit as regard to them pero since may mga evidence na kami ma-ipresent, ia-adopt adopt na lang namin," Dalanao added.

Five suspects earlier filed for a petition for bail and accused Justine Argay Fontanilla alias "McGregor" filed the same petition anew.

“Tumatakbo naman siya on going pero yun nga talaga madami kasing remedies na puwedeng i-avail ng mga accused like petition for bail,

so wala naman magagawa ang korte kundi dinggin yun kasi right naman nila yun," Dalanao said.

John Matthew’s father, Joeffrey, attended the hearing and appealed to other suspects-at-large to turn themselves in and answer the allegations in court.

"Pakiusap ko lang dun sa at-large, siguro it’s high time na lumantad tayo. Isuko natin yung sarili natin para naman siguro at least magkaroon tayo ng peace of mind. Not only para sa family namin at tsaka sa family niyo rin at sa sarili nila. Wala po tayong makukuha sa pagtatago," said Joeffrey.

Joeffrey added that after the delay in the return of the warrant by the National Bureau of Investigation, the family has no grudge against the bureau and still believes in the country’s justice system.

“We will do our very best, kasi hindi basta basta yung nawalan kami ng isang kagaya ko anak, at sa mga anak ko, kapatid nila. So mahirap masakit yung death ng anak ko hindi simpleng death yung pagkawala the manner talagang it’s karumal dumal. Walang kalaban laban at tsaka inhuman yun eh. So we will, gagawin namin to the very end, to the very last and for justice for Matt," he said.

The next hearing is set on September 6. Five other suspects are still at-large with warrants of arrest for them.

Biñan City police earlier said they have coordinated with the PNP Maritime Group, Aviation Security Group, and INTERPOL to alert them in case the suspects attempt to flee the country.