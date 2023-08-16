PAGASA says no weather disturbance expected in next couple of days

PAGASA image

MANILA - The state weather bureau on Wednesday said there is no weather disturbance that may affect the country in the next couple of days.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat is still currently affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Visayas, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, northern Mindanao, Caraga and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, also due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

Weather forecaster Ana Clauren-Jorda also said there is no weather disturbance that may affect the country in the next three to five days.

PAGASA also warned of possible flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

