MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed former foreign affairs chief Teodoro Locsin, Jr. as his special envoy to the People's Republic of China for Special Concerns, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) made the announcement on its social media page. It was so far unclear what these special concerns cover.

In September last year, the President appointed Locsin as the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

He also has jurisdiction over Ireland, Isle of Man, and the Bailiwick of Jersey and Guernsey under that post.

Under then President Rodrigo Duterte, Locsin served as the Philippines’ permanent representative to the United Nations in 2017, before he was named foreign affairs secretary.

The media are awaiting clarification from Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil if Locsin would continue being the country's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The appointment came a week after the Philippines accused the China Coast Guard of firing water cannon against boats on a resupply mission to its garrison stationed on the grounded vessel on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. ​

Beijing has defended its actions as "professional" and accused Manila of "illegal delivery of construction materials" to the grounded ship.

Various proposals are being explored to deescalate the situation including ASEAN negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, particularly the demilitarization of the region.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse