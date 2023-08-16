A Maui County firefighter uses a hose line to extinguish a fire near homes during the upcountry Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii on August 13, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he was monitoring the situation of Filipinos affected by the wildfires in Hawaii, where at least 99 people have been killed.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Marcos, Jr. said he was coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to determine the exact number of Filipinos affected by the fires in the island of Maui.

"Kasalukuyang nakikipag-ugnayan din ang Philippine Consul General sa Hawaii sa mga lokal na awtoridad at Filipino community sa anumang bagong impormasyon patungkol sa insidente," he said.

(The Philippine Consul General is also coordinating with Hawaii authorities and the Filipino community for any new information on the incident.)

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega earlier said Philippine authorities would provide assistance to distressed Filipinos in Hawaii.

The DFA had said it could not confirm yet whether Filipinos were affected by the wildfire.

However, De Vega noted that around 17 percent of Maui’s population are Filipinos and Filipino-Americans

The President said the Philippine Consul General in Hawaii could be reached through its 24/7 emergency hotline +1808 253-9446 and through its email address honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph.