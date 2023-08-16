President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. welcomes Komeito International affairs Bureau Chief Representative Yamaguchi Natsuo during a courtesy call at the Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (KJ Rosales/PPA POOL)

MANILA — The Philippines and Japan must “work together very hard to try to alleviate the tensions” in the South China Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told a high-ranking Japanese official who visited Malacañang on Wednesday, weeks after China attacked a Philippine vessel with water cannons.

Manila and Tokyo “have been very close partners in terms of development over very many years,” Marcos Jr. told Yamaguchi Natsuo, chief representative of Komeito International Affairs Bureau.

“I suppose now, times have changed and those agreements have gone beyond just trade, business, investment, and we now have to concern ourselves with issues of security and defense in our region,” the Philippine President said.

“In that regard, we must acknowledge the very important contributions that Japan has made to the Philippines in terms of not only training, not only in terms of equipment but also the agreements that we have been able to forge between our two countries in terms of cooperation, in terms of preserving the peace and allowing the free conduct of trade and shipping in the South China Sea,” he said.

Marcos Jr. underscored that the Philippines and Japan have shared the “same fundamental principles,” and thanked Japanese officials for their cooperation in launching joint patrols and other maritime agreements to ensure freedom of navigation in the regions.

“Beyond what is happening very close to our country, also the continuing great concern on the actuations of North Korea, with Japan being very much in the line of fire,” the Filipino leader said.

“We consider it a critical issue that we in the region must work together very, very hard to try to alleviate the tensions, to try to make all the proponents of peace in the region be the dominant voice,” he said.

“That is why we have taken to heart very much the concept that your Prime Minister has put forward in the various fora in that if we are to talk about peace in the region, we must also talk about economic peace, economic strength,” he said.

Yamaguchi, on the other hand, said his party would be pushing to further strengthen ties between Tokyo and Manila.

“Komeito is a majority party collaborating with LDP and we have been in discussion for 20 years,” he told Marcos Jr.

“We have been trying to keep our government stable and we’d like to enhance our cooperation with the Philippines to further enhance our relationships,” he said.

Earlier this month, Japan and other countries rebuked China for stopping a Philippine vessel from delivering fresh supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre, Manila’s lone outpost in the Ayungin Shoal.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa then backed the Philippines, and described the Chinese Coast Guard’s actions as “totally unacceptable.”

Meantime, Yamaguchi noted that Marcos Jr.’s visit to Japan in February was welcome, saying it has “further strengthened friendly relations between our two countries.”

“I am aware that under the leadership of your excellency, a law was recently passed to establish the Maharlika investment fund, and Japan has supported infrastructure development in your country through ODA,” Yamaguchi said.

“I hope that Maharlika Investment Fund as a transparent, independent institution will help your country’s infrastructure investment,” he said.