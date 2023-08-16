Mang Willy, a jeepney driver washes his hands after cleaning his vehicle at a terminal in Sta. Ana, Manila on March 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday said it aimed to distribute fuel subsidy to around 1.3 million operators and drivers of public utility vehicles before the end of August.

The agency is just waiting for funds to be downloaded from the budget department, LTFRB technical division head Joel Bolano said.

"Hopefully, before the end of August or within August ay ma-implement po ito, basta ho mai-download na po iyong budget coming from DBM," he said in a public briefing.

(Hopefully we can implement it this August, as soon as the budget is downloaded from the DBM.)

LTFRB Executive Director Robert Peig earlier said drivers regulated by the agency would receive their subsidies through fuel cards. Those under local government units, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Department of Trade and Industry will get their subsidy through e-wallets, he said.

The breakdown of the fuel subsidies is as follows:

• Modern Jeepney: P10,000

• Modern UV Express: P10,000

• Traditional Jeepney and taxi: P6,500

• School/Shuttle/Tourist Service/TNVS: P6,500

• Delivery Rider: P1,200

• Tricycle Driver: P1,000

Pump prices increased for the sixth straight week this week, after major players curbed fuel production.

Some transport groups have sought a P2 fare increase due to rising fuel prices.

— With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News