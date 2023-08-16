Public officials along with the public join the inaugural ride of the new LRT - 1 4th Generation Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) at the LRT Baclaran Depot in Pasay City on July 19, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Light Rail Transit (LRT) line 1 will operate for only half a day this Sunday, Aug. 20, for the improvement of its signaling system, its management announced on Wednesday.

In an advisory, the Light Rail Manila Corporation said operations would be suspended from 4:30 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.

The first train from the LRT-1 Baclaran and Roosevelt Stations will be deployed at 12 nn and the schedule for its last trains would be unchanged at 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., respectively.

"The half-day closure will give way to the activities for the continuous upgrade of LRT-1 signaling system," the statement read.

"This includes the installation of a new software baseline on the currently operating signaling system to be fully compatible with the LRT-1 Cavite Extension software baseline and facilitate the needed testing and commissioning of the system," it added.



The upgrade of the signaling system, the Light Rail Manila Corporation said, is "expected to lead to the full cutover for the extended signaling system from the existing LRT-1 Roosevelt Station in Quezon City to Dr. Santos Station in Paranaque City or the end station in the LRT-1 Cavite Extension – Phase 1."

The signaling system controls and monitors trains' operations. In February last year, it was able to migrate to the Alstom signaling system that helped improve LRT-1's overall traffic control system.

The Alstom signaling system also assisted in the testing, commissioning, and operation for the revenue service of its new Gen-4 trains.