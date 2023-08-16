Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno shot down Wednesday suggestions to ban Chinese contractors from participating in Philippine projects.

"In case decision is made to ban Chinese contractors from participating in pipeline projects of the national government, it may affect the implementation of official development assistance (ODA) projects from bilateral or multilateral ODA partners alike," Diokno told the Senate finance committee.

He said the proposed ban could also affect locally-funded projects and public-private partnerships if their main contractors, suppliers, or subcontractors were Chinese firms or nationals.

"Because of the huge list of infrastructure that we want to do, we're running out of workers in the Philippines... we're also running out of private sector workers. And we need foreign workers, maybe Indian workers or Chinese workers," Diokno said.

He said the ban could delay projects and force government to shift the financing for projects that were requested from China.

Suggestions to ban Chinese contractors were prompted by the China Coast Guard's recent use of water cannons against Philippine vessels heading to Ayungin Shoal.

"Banning one of their state-owned companies is a way to tell China that we will not tolerate any abuse anymore," Sen. Riisa Hontiveros earlier said.

"There is no unique advantage to having Chinese banks and Chinese contractors being involved in these mega projects. One might even argue that the ADB or Japan, and maybe even the Philippine private sector, will be a better match for these projects," she added.